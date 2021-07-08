Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 3.92% of Nathan’s Famous worth $10,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NATH opened at $69.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.56. The company has a market cap of $287.29 million, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.44. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $78.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

