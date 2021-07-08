Gabelli Funds LLC Has $11.97 Million Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,733 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $11,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,610,161,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,621,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,848 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,008 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,783,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $362,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,585. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $158.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.32.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.77.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.