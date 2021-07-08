Gabelli Funds LLC Has $12.27 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $12,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,975,000 after acquiring an additional 55,988 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,298,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $172.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $122.89 and a twelve month high of $172.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

