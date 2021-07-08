Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $10.96 Million in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.45% of Magellan Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGLN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Magellan Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Health stock opened at $94.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.26. Magellan Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. Magellan Health had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

