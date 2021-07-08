Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $12,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMI opened at $99.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

BMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

