Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.98. 3,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 70,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 20.36 and a current ratio of 20.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $8,155,000. 8.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

