Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Shares Sold by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. decreased its stake in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 323,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,314 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Galera Therapeutics were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 54,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda West purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:GRTX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 1,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,172. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

