Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Position in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 5.91% of Core Molding Technologies worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $142.38 million, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 2.23.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $72.83 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 3,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $43,743.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Zimmer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $39,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,285.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,556 shares of company stock worth $86,499 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.