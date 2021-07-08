Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after buying an additional 35,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,226,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRI. Barrington Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of SRI opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $757.22 million, a P/E ratio of -64.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.34. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

