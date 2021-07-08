Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $6.59 Million Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Toro were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 405.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Toro stock opened at $111.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.02. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $64.06 and a 12-month high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

