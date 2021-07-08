Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $6.96 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North American Management Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after buying an additional 40,497 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 91,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $220.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

