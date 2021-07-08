Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $9.32 Million Position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,932 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 2.11% of Tejon Ranch worth $9,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRC. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,395 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,723 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Tejon Ranch stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Tejon Ranch had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

