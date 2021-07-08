GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 2,343.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBL. Barclays PLC lifted its position in GAMCO Investors by 160.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors in the 1st quarter worth $994,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Investors during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

In other GAMCO Investors news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $49,643.86. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $64,167.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,543.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,604. 80.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GAMCO Investors stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.65.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 71.08%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

