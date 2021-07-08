General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $398,843,000. Boston Partners raised its position in General Dynamics by 63.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,217 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after acquiring an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 331.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,155,000 after acquiring an additional 512,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after buying an additional 445,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

GD opened at $189.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $197.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

