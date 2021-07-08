General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

General Dynamics stock opened at $189.79 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $197.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.15. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

