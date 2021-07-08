General Motors (NYSE:GM) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Stock analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.06. 13,768,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,570,850. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.72. General Motors has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 297.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after buying an additional 1,043,880 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $2,018,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 36.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 58,675 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 163.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in General Motors by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.