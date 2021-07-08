Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) is Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Maso Capital Partners Ltd lowered its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,774,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,150,434 shares during the period. Genworth Financial accounts for about 6.1% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $15,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,684,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,003 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 506.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,791,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 808,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 286,789 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

In other Genworth Financial news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,809.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNW stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.65. 15,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.97. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 4.89%.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.