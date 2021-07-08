Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,367,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,636 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Primo Water worth $22,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,621,000 after buying an additional 441,766 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,172,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,205 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,974,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,043,000 after purchasing an additional 694,957 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth about $35,014,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 2,192,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,374,000 after purchasing an additional 348,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRMW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of PRMW opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 348,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $6,096,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,418,988.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $1,553,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,338,434 shares of company stock valued at $23,121,710 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

