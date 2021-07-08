Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 54,304 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $22,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,585,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 144.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 176,828 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 60.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 19,277 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 219,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MLCO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

MLCO opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.37. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.96%. The business’s revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

