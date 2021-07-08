Geode Capital Management LLC Has $22.60 Million Stock Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 448,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $22,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 1,623.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the first quarter worth $206,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other AZZ news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at $885,550.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

AZZ stock opened at $51.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.52. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $56.74.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.67 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.23%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

