Geode Capital Management LLC Has $24.10 Million Stock Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 900,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $24,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter worth $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Shares of PRA opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $29.15.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.