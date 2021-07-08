Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,611,639 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.68% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $23,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $13,120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after acquiring an additional 223,082 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2,119.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 190,417 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 77,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 67,965 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCF opened at $13.65 on Thursday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.75. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

