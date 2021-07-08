Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.56 Million

Equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will report sales of $37.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.95 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $36.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $150.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $153.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $155.31 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $162.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Getty Realty by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.76. 226,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,870. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

About Getty Realty

