GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 480 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.79 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $100.95. The company has a market capitalization of $153.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

