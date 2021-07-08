GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR opened at $79.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.87 and a 1-year high of $79.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.