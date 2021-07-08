Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Raised to C$24.00 at TD Securities

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. CSFB upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.31.

TSE:GEI opened at C$23.86 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.60 and a 52 week high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.21.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares in the company, valued at C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

