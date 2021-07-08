Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLNCY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Glencore to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.73. 425,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

