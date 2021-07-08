Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 441.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,203 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period.

Shares of PAVE opened at $25.82 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15.

