Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Down 5%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 122,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 45,199,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on GSAT shares. B. Riley started coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.80 and a beta of -0.05.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

