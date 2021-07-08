GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.77

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 9082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

GOCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -30.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.44.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.41 million. GoHealth’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,649.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,875. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in GoHealth by 5.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in GoHealth by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in GoHealth by 14.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in GoHealth by 5.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GoHealth by 28.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

