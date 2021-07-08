Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 210,755 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,755 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.52% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $85,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,710 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,443 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,085,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,954,000 after purchasing an additional 90,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $395,558,000.

ESGU opened at $99.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.44. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $99.92.

