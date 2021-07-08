Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $74.88 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,110,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $74,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $203.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $86.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.