Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $81.45 Million Stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 51.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,710,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608,928 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $81,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRFS. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Grifols by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,205,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,755,000 after buying an additional 44,718 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grifols by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,268,000 after buying an additional 1,058,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Grifols by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,150,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,182,000 after buying an additional 770,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grifols by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,711,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after buying an additional 41,908 shares during the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. Grifols, S.A. has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $20.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.87.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 10.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.4385 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.16%.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.