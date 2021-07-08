Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,018,289 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018,289 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $83,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 371.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after buying an additional 99,850 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 31.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 16,760 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 162.5% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 74.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 27,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,247,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $11,613,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 998,593 shares of company stock valued at $84,066,178 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NET opened at $108.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.83. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of -257.98 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

