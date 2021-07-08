Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 30,427 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,427 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $77,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 183.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $196.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.47.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

