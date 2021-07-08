Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 35,026 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,062,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,026 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.77% of Selective Insurance Group worth $77,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIGI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $80.09 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $82.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

