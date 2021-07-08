Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 5,785 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 306,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $75,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESGR opened at $235.97 on Thursday. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $148.56 and a 52 week high of $269.12. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.68.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 77.04%. The company had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

