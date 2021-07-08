GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GoldMining Inc. is a mineral exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets principally in the Americas. The company’s project resides primarily in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. GoldMining Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Get GoldMining alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GLDG. Roth Capital boosted their target price on GoldMining from $3.20 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on shares of GoldMining in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

NYSEMKT GLDG opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.82 million and a PE ratio of -23.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLDG. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in GoldMining by 318.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GoldMining during the first quarter worth $48,000. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoldMining during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoldMining (GLDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.