Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Goodfood Market to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Goodfood Market presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.94.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Shares of TSE:FOOD traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,057. The firm has a market cap of C$659.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.86. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of C$5.96 and a 1 year high of C$14.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.66.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.