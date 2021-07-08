Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

GDP stock opened at $14.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.08.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goodrich Petroleum will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. acquired a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

