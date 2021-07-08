Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 25,403 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 25,403 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $3,256,410.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, July 1st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 66,827 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total value of $8,518,437.69.

On Friday, June 11th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 91,970 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total value of $8,618,508.70.

On Wednesday, June 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,079 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $1,680,443.05.

On Monday, June 7th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,207 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $1,772,229.89.

On Wednesday, May 26th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,193 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total value of $2,103,097.49.

On Monday, May 24th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 80,209 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $6,597,992.34.

On Friday, May 21st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,163 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $2,785,309.39.

On Wednesday, May 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $2,050,713.02.

Shares of GSHD opened at $121.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.02. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 266.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.78 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 20,725 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

