Graham Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 379.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732,975 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.52% of Tilray worth $21,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.24. 442,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,731,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.65. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TLRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Tilray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.25 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC lowered shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $7,188,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

