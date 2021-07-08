Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 111,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on COG. Johnson Rice cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE COG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.48. 179,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,689,553. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.00. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.