Graham Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 50,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.99. The stock had a trading volume of 252,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,952,239. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48. The firm has a market cap of $232.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

