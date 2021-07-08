Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Buys 13,173 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 272.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $63,000.

SCHR traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.27. 6,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,493. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.83. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $58.99.

