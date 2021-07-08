Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Buys 912 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock remained flat at $$100.37 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.00. The stock has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

