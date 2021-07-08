Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.63. 347,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,471,567. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $64.96 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

