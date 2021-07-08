Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $503,000 Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

Shares of NYSE PAA remained flat at $$10.82 during midday trading on Thursday. 149,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,555,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 2.32. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

