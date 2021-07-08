Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.7% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,739. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $62.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

