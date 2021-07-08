Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,462 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.74. The stock had a trading volume of 28,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.